JugJugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani shares a fun BTS with co-star Varun Dhawan from their song 'Rangisari'

Kiara Advani is on cloud nine as her much-awaited flick JugJugg Jeeyo is going to hit the theatres soon. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. Ever since its trailer has been released, fans have been loving it. The Punjaabban Song has already created a lot of hype and now, on June 06, a new song from the movie was released, titled Rangisari. This fun and peppy dance number features Varun and Kiara.

Just a few hours ago, Kiara shared a fun BTS from the sets of Rangisari. The snap features Varun Dhawan and choreographer Bosco Martis. In the pictures, Kiara and Varun can be seen putting colours on Bosco. While sharing the post in the stories section of Instagram, the actress wrote, "Bosciii you're the best! Thank You to the entire team for making this our most memorable song." To note, this song is composed and sung by Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth.

Check Kiara's post here:

Talking about the film, earlier, a source had exclusively told Pinkvilla that JugJugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples from different generations and their respective marital issues. The source stated that the family drama will be coming with a unique point of love and a lot of humour.

JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

