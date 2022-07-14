JugJugg Jeeyo: Maniesh Paul REVEALS being 'nervous' about working with Anil Kapoor; Praises Varun Dhawan

JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most-anticipated films of this year. It stars Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. Released on June 24, Raj Mehta's directorial is getting good response at the box office. Recently, actor Maniesh Paul opened up about working with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in JugJugg Jeeyo. He revealed he was nervous about working with Kapoor and called Varun the "chilled-out" person.

While speaking to ETimes, Maniesh said, "I was a little nervous about sharing screen space with a legend like Anil sir. I have hosted a show with him before, but working in a film is a different game altogether." He then said, "Varun and I have always had a great time. That's because Varun is such a down-to-earth and chilled-out person. He's never had the airs of 'I have done big films, I will not do this or attempt to do that'. He's a guy who always has fun and he enjoys what he does and he makes sure his product is always good." Maniesh also said that he is happy that the audience is liking their bromance in the movie. To note, Maniesh is playing Varun Dhawan's friend and Kiara Advani's brother in the film.

JugJugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post-marriage. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played by Anil and Neetu.

