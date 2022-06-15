JugJugg Jeeyo: Miss your 'Pehla Pyaar' with Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani with new song Nain Te Heere tomorrow

JugJugg Jeeyo is releasing in less than ten days and we can’t keep calm! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, the movie is creating lot of hype. The comedy-drama marks Varun and Kiara’s first collaboration and will also feature Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, fans have been looking forward to the release of the film. This past week, we saw a lot of JugJugg Jeeyo’s songs being released.

Now get ready for the new love anthem, Nain Te Heere. Just a few hours ago, Varun shared some adorable snaps from the song video and our hearts absolutely cannot take it. In the first picture, we saw Varun and Kiara looking cute in school uniforms with Kiara even sporting pigtails. The next one was a gorgeous wedding photograph. The last one was a romantic click of the duo sitting on a motorbike. Along with the pictures, Varun wrote, “Phele pyaar #naintaheere. Out tomorrow……. #jugjuggjeeyo 24 th June” Fans just got two excited and made the post go viral.

Varun Dhawan shares adorable snaps from upcoming JugJugg Jeeyo song Nain Te Heere:

Meanwhile, recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dhawan talked about his return to cinema halls after 2 and a half years with JugJugg Jeeyo post Coronavirus pandemic. He said that he is very excited. "I was initially very nervous when the JugJugg Jeeyo trailer came out and a lot of things were going on. I think as you put life into perspective, you have to prioritise what is important right now and we've just made this film, so people have a great time in the theatres and they come with their families, the idea behind this was to make a family film, so, I've decided not to be nervous anymore."

