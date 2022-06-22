JugJugg Jeeyo Premiere: Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra & others add glamour to the star studded event

JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood in recent times and boasts of an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. The family dramedy, as the trailer suggests, revolves around an unhappy couple who wish to seek a divorce and how things pan out for them as they start to understand each other, more deeply. As seen from the promos, the film is expected to be grand and colourful with all the right ingredients of a commercial potboiler.

The makers of JugJugg Jeeyo organised a special screening of their film for near and dear ones in the suburbs of Mumbai, last night. Anil Kapoor looked absolutely dapper in his black shirt and trousers as he waved to the paparazzi and also interacted with them before entering the movie premises. Varun Sood too graced the occasion and gave a pleasant smile. Maniesh Paul arrived with his wife and looked very stylish in his printed black shirt. Tisca Chopra looked stunning in her floral printed white shirt and green trousers. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra made his presence felt as he was spotted wearing a printed red shirt. Dharma Production’s CEO Apoorva Mehta looked very classy in his black shirt and trousers. Lastly, the director of JugJugg Jeeyo a.k.a Raj Mehta looked very confident in a printed blazer as he posed in front of the camera with his thumbs up.

Have a look at the noted dignitaries that graced JugJugg Jeeyo’s premiere:

JugJugg Jeeyo is a fresh take on marriage and relationships and will be the first major Bollywood release in theatres after Samrat Prithviraj, which released on 3rd June, 2022. The scarcity of major releases before and after JugJugg Jeeyo will help the film get an extensive release in the north of 3000 screens with high prospective audiences.

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan, will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor after the release of JugJugg Jeeyo.

Kiara Advani, who was part of Anees Bazmee’s Super-Hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan and S. Shankar’s next directorial with Ram Charan, tentatively titled RC15, after JugJugg Jeeyo.

