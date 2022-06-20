JugJugg Jeeyo Promotions: Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shake a leg on her classic hit song 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu'

Bollywood stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor during a fan event were seen grooving on the song 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' while promoting their upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

The cast of the upcoming film Neetu, Anil, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Kiara Advani during a fan event in the national capital were seen grooving on the stage.

Later, the song from the film 'Khel Khel Main', which was released in 1975 started playing. The two veteran stars started dancing on it, while Varun, Kiara and Maniesh cheered for them along with the fans.

Neetu shared the clip on her Instagram story and wrote: "Anil Kapoor you killed it."

The original song is picturised on Neetu and her late husband Rishi Kapoor. 'Khel Khel Mein' is a suspense thriller film directed by Ravi Tandon. It was an adaptation of the English novel 'Good Guys Don't Kill' written by Louis Thomas.

'JugJugg Jeeyo' is scheduled to release theatrically on June 24.

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reviews mother Neetu Kapoor's JugJugg Jeeyo: Ma, I am so proud of you