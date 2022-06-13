JugJugg Jeeyo Promotions: Kiara Advani dons saree; Varun Dhawan & Anil Kapoor look dapper in all-black attire

JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Helmed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. The comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

Now, the cast of JugJugg Jeeyo has kickstarted the promotions of the film in the city today. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani made a stylish appearance and were snapped by the shutterbugs on the sets of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu Kapoor, who is also a part of JugJugg Jeeyo, is the judge of the popular television show alongside Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. In the photos, Anil donned a black sherwani set. While Kiara looked stunning as she wore a white saree, Varun, on the other hand, sported black leather pants and a jacket along with a round-neck black t-shirt.

Check out Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan's PICS:

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

