JugJugg Jeeyo promotions: Kiara Advani shares a super fun reel, looks ethereal in stunning ethnic wear; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are the new hot on-screen pair, and their off-screen connection has been turning heads. Varun and Kiara will be seen together for the first time in Raj Mehta's much-anticipated JugJugg Jeeyo. Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will also star in the comic drama. The movie is set to make its theatrical release on June 24 this year and fans absolutely cannot keep calm. The team is currently busy with promotional activities and leaving no stone unturned. Just today, Kiara shared a beautiful BTS reel on her Instagram.

The reel started with Kiara getting her makeup and hair done for the promotional shoot. The Shershaah actress just looked ethereal in her traditional attire and left us in awe of her. It was bling and gorgeous. Kiara’s sweet laugh, adorable goofiness and beauty just made us fall in love with the reel. Of course, the reel was an instant hit. Fans from all over poured in their love and compliments for the talented actress.

Check Kiara Advani's beautiful JugJugg Jeeyo promotions BTS reel HERE

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the movie revolves around post marriage issues. “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage,” a source had told Pinkvilla.

Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani has numerous interesting projects in making. She is shooting for the Telugu political drama film RC-15 with Ram Charan. Moreover, Kiara will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022. We just can’t wait to see Kiara on the big screen!

