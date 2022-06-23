JugJugg Jeeyo Promotions: Mischievous Varun Dhawan scares Kiara Advani while she poses; Check how

JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood and boasts of an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. The family dramedy, as the trailer suggests, revolves around an unhappy couple who wish to seek a divorce and how things pan out for them as they start to understand each other, more deeply. Currently, the cast members are going all-out to promote their movie. On Wednesday, during their promotions, the two protagonists, Varun and Kiara shared a hilarious moment.

As Kiara and Varun posed smartly, Varun mischievously pushed Kiara to scare her. The scene was very funny. Meanwhile, the lead pair of JugJugg Jeeyo looked quite smart. Kiara went for a sophisticated white outfit. On the other hand, Varun looked dapper in his casual yet chic attire. He wore a white tee with blue jeans and completed the look with a blue jacket. The film is all set to make its theatrical release on June 24.

JugJugg Jeeyo is a fresh take on marriage and relationships and will be the first major Bollywood release in theatres after Samrat Prithviraj, which was released on 3rd June 2022. The scarcity of major releases before and after JugJugg Jeeyo will help the film get an extensive release in the North of 3000 screens with high prospective audiences. Helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, people have high expectations with JugJugg Jeeyo.

Apart from this, Kiara has many interesting films in her pipeline. She will be reuniting with her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal for the comedy thriller film, Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15, directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan.

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan, will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor after the release of JugJugg Jeeyo.

