JugJugg Jeeyo promotions: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani make a stylish pair; Anil Kapoor exudes charm in casuals

The final countdown for the release of Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo and the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. The family drama features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead and the trailer has got everyone excited about the movie. For the uninitiated, JugJugg Jeeyo revolves around the post marriage issues and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And as JugJugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release on June 24, the team is busy promoting the film and keeping the fans intrigued.

Recently, Varun, Kiara and Anil were papped in the film city for the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo and the trio made heads turn with their style statements. Kiara was seen slaying in a black-coloured sheer saree which she had paired with a stylish blouse and had completed the look with a back bun. On the other hand, Varun looked dapper in his royal blue coloured suit which he had paired with a white shirt and black tie. He was seen imitating the JugJugg Jeeyo signature style while posing for the shutterbugs. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor exuded charm in his multi-colour printed shirt which he had paired with black trousers.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor’s video:

Meanwhile, talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the movie will mark Varun and Kiara’s first collaboration and their sizzling chemistry has already become the talk of the town. In fact, Varun is all praises for his co-star and said, “We've finished this entire film together and it was great. It has been an enriching experience for sure”. Are you excited to watch Varun and Kiara share the screen space for the first time? Let us know in the comment section below.

