JugJugg Jeeyo’s Anil Kapoor says Kiara Advani should not marry under pressure: Take your time

JugJugg Jeeyo has been making quite the buzz lately. Ahead of its release on the 24th of June, the actors, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie. The film is about the intricacies of marriage, divorce, and relationships. Naturally, the actors have been sharing their views on these subjects in the interviews and interactions with media and entertainment portals. Speaking of which, in a recent chat, Anil Kapoor advised Kiara Advani to not marry under pressure.

In a chat with Miss Malini, Anil Kapoor reacted to Varun Dhawan’s advice to Kiara telling her to get married by the time she’s 32 years old. Kapoor had a hilarious explanation about why Varun was saying so. He shared that after his marriage, he too tried to convince Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff to get married. The actor said that although he did not know Sunny Deol was already married at that time, he did try to convince Shroff as girls would chase him.

Anil Kapoor told Varun, “Yeh kya do-teen saal, why are you giving her a number?” Addressing Kiara, the Thar actor said, “I’ll tell you why he’s saying age and all. Because mera bhi yeh problem tha. Jab maine shaadi ki, mujhe bhi laga tha ki Sunny ki shaadi nahi hui, but actually ho chuki thi, Jackie Shroff ki nahi hui thi. Toh main constantly unko bolta tha, ‘Kya institution hai yaar, I’m so happy yaar’. Actually I wanted ke inki sabki shaadi ho jaye (I had the same problem. I would try and convince Jackie and Sunny to get married, because all the girls were chasing Jackie. I didn’t know that Sunny was also married at the time).”

He continued, “I was convincing them. Maine kaha sab ladkiyan iske peeche bhaagti hain… So, Kiara, take your time. When you feel like.” The actor shared that he had advised the same thing to his children Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Kiara Advani is dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Although they have neither confirmed nor denied these rumours, their undeniable and adorable chemistry both on-screen and off the screen makes fans swoon over them.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra 'most handsome co-star'; Reveals her life changed after Kabir Singh