JugJugg Jeeyo’s Rangisari Out: Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan’s chemistry is off the charts in a colourful track

Ever since JugJugg Jeeyo’s trailer has been released, fans have been loving it. The Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer has received an amazing response and fans cannot wait for the film to release already. Well, before that happens, makers are making sure to get everyone on the dance floor with the film’s amazing songs. The Punjaabban Song has already created a lot of hype and now yet another lovely song from the film titled Rangisari has been released and we bet this too will instantly make it to your playlist.

The song is so full of colours and love that it will instantly pave a way into your heart. This is the first time that Varun Dhawan is collaborating with Kiara Advani on-screen but their chemistry is so fresh and electrifying that fans cannot get enough of the two. The teaser of Rangisari had been shared by the cast of the film a couple of days ago and since then everyone has been eagerly waiting for this number. This song is composed and sung by Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth. The melodies and beats of Rangisari are so beautiful that it will get you grooving instantly.

Check out the video of Rangisari:

Talking about the film, earlier, a source had exclusively told Pinkvilla that JugJugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples from different generations and their respective marital issues. The source stated that the family drama will be coming with a unique point of love and a lot of humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to hit the screens on June 24 this year.

JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

