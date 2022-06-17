JugJugg Jeeyo’s Varun Dhawan looks funky in a neon jacket, Kiara Advani’s golden shoes steal the show; PICS

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani ever since their film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced. The actors are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and are on a promotional spree. Well, it was only yesterday that they rocked the entire stage of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards as they made all their friends from the industry dance to The Punjabban Song. And today early in the morning yet again the actors were spotted at the airport jetting off to some other city for the film promotions.

In the pictures, we can see Varun Dhawan stealing the show with his dapper look. He looks funky in his neon green and white checks jacket that he paired over a white tee and completed his look with olive green pants. He paired them with a white-coloured shoe and wore shining grey sunglasses. Kiara Advani on the other hand kept it simple and comfy. She too wore an olive green coloured jacket over her white tee and beige track pants. The highlight of her attire was her golden shoes.

Check out Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s pictures:

To note, JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year. The movie will mark Varun and Kiara’s second collaboration after their 2019 release Kalank. For the uninitiated, Kiara did a cameo in the movie. Meanwhile, Kiara has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Shankar’s directorial RC 15 with Ram Charan and Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Varun is working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya.

