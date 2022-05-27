JugJugg Jeeyo’s Varun Dhawan reveals the secret to his happy marriage to Natasha Dalal; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have kickstarted the promotions for their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. The actors will be soon seen sharing screen space in the Raj A Mehta family drama, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. The trailer of the film dropped recently and it has received quite a positive response from the audience, who seem ready for a family entertainer to hit the screens on June 24th. During the promotions today, Varun Dhawan was asked who’s the one apologizing in his marriage to wifey Natasha Dalal. The actor answers the question wittily as he reveals the secret to his successful marriage. Take a look.

Varun Dhawan's advice for men

Given that JugJugg Jeeyo revolves around not one, but two marriages, it’s not surprising that the actors will be asked about their views and experiences regarding the same. Speaking of which, today when Varun was asked who says sorry in his relationship with Natasha, the actor replied that it is him! He further stated that saying sorry does not make anyone have a lesser stature. “Main hi yaar…Kaun sa…which marriage is there jahaan mard ko nahin manana padta? (It’s me. In which marriage do men not have to coax their wives?) I think you have to if you are wrong. Koi chhota nahi banta hain sorry bolne se. So, meri toh yahi salah hain saare mardon se, saare shaadi shuda mardon se, saare boyfriends se (Nobody’s stature becomes smaller by saying sorry. So, I have one advice for all the married men and boyfriends)… ‘Sorry’ is just one word – just say it I think you,” the actor said.

