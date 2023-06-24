JugJugg Jeeyo sequel happening soon? Karan Johar drops hint as film clocks 1 year

Today marks the 1 year anniversary of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and producer Karan Johar might have hinted toward a possible sequel! Jug Jugg Jiyo hit the cinemas on 24th June last year with an impressive cast and a unique premise. The movie starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli was a family drama that revolved around 2 married couples, at different stages in their relationship, who were confronted with different challenges. As the film completed 1 year of release, Karan Johar reminisced about the film, and also shared a caption that left us wondering if he is hinting at the film’s sequel!

Did Karan Johar just hint at JugJugg Jeeyo sequel?

On Saturday morning, the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions shared a video clip celebrating 1 year of JugJugg Jeeyo. The caption of the post read, “To an entertainer that made you understand that families are beautifully imperfect, made you dance to the grooviest numbers & celebrated the power of love!” Karan Johar re-shared Dharma Productions’ video on his Instagram story, and wrote, “A film I know there is a sequel waiting to happen #1YearOfJugJuggJeeyo.” His caption has made us wonder is a sequel is on the cards. Guess we’ll just have to wait and find out! Check out KJo’s Instagram story below.

Meanwhile, last year, in August, Kiara Advani posted pictures from JugJugg Jeeyo’s success party which was attended by the actress, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul, director Raj Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, director-choreographer Farah Khan and others. Kiara, while sharing the pictures on Instagram, also asked about a sequel. She wrote in her caption, “Thank you for the abundant love for our film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Raj Mehta, is there a sequel in the waiting?”

In other news, Karan Johar has returned to the director’s chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, after 7 long years. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release in theatres on July 28, 2023.

