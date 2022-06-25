JugJugg Jeeyo: Sonam Kapoor ‘can’t wait to watch’ dad Anil Kapoor on big screen; Latter has the best reaction

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on her social media space. The actress keeps posting glimpses from her life every now and then, while fans keep coming back for more. Sonam is extremely close with her father, and often talks about their bond on social media and in interviews. And now, in her latest post on her Instagram space, Sonam cheered for her father and actor Anil Kapoor, and his new film JugJugg Jeeyo.

Earlier yesterday, Sonam took to the ‘gram and shared a poster of the film JugJugg Jeeyo featuring Anil Kapoor. Sharing this photo, Sonam wrote a sweet caption, that read, “Can't wait to watch you on the big screen again Daddy @anilskapoor! Go watch #JugJuggJeeyo you guys!” Adorable, isn’t it? Well, her father Anil Kapoor’s response was way more adorable. Taking to the comments section of the post, he wrote, “Love you beta! Miss you (red heart emoji) (excited emoji)”

Sonam Kapoor roots for Anil Kapoor’s JugJugg Jeeyo

JugJugg Jeeyo just released yesterday on the 24th of June. The Raj A Mehta family dramedy also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Meanwhile, talking about Sonam Kapoor, the Neerja actress is all set to welcome her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja. The lovebirds recently went to Italy for a vacation before embracing parenthood, which they called their ‘babymoon’. Sonam is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Recently, she also had a beautiful baby shower in London.