JugJugg Jeeyo Song Nain Ta Heere: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani turn from school-time lovers into married couple

After the success of Dupatta, Rangisari and The Punjaabban Song, makers of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo have released a new track, Nain Ta Heere today. Featuring Varun and Kiara, the song showcases the sweet love story between the leads. From school-time lovers to a loving married couple, the showcases how Varun and Kiara's love story progresses and they turn into life partners.

The song begins with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani being school kids where their eyes meet each other and there are sparks flying between them from the first meeting. From being schooltime lovers to becoming man and wife, this song showcases their journey of love. Sharing the stills from the song yesterday, Kiara and Varun had left fans excited to see the chemistry between them. Now, as the song is out, fans certainly are reminded of their own first love.

Check out the video of Nain Ta Heere:

Varun Dhawan on returning to screens with JJJ

After over 2 years of the COVID 19 pandemic, Varun Dhawan will be returning to the big screen with Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actor recently spoke to Pinkvilla about it in an exclusive chat and expressed his happiness and excitement about JJJ release in theatres. He said, "I was initially very nervous when the trailer had come out. But, as you put life into perspective and you have to prioritise what is important right now. We've just made this film so that people have a great time in theatres. They come with their families. The idea was to make a family film. So, I've decided not to be nervous anymore."

Jugjugg Jeeyo to release in cinemas

Talking about the film, Varun and Kiara are all set to be seen with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in this family drama. It also stars Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. The story showcases how a father and son both want to divorce their wives at the same time. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is all set to hit the screens on June 24, 2022.

