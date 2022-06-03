JugJugg Jeeyo Song Rang Sari: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani to bring colours of love with a new vibe on June 6

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are all over the news these days courtesy of their upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the romantic comedy drama will mark Varun and Kiara’s first collaboration and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town. From the trailer to the promotions, Varun and Kiara have turned out to be the much-talked-about new onscreen jodi of tinselvile. And as everyone is looking forward to the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, the makers have been teasing fans with the groovy numbers from the movie. After The Punjaabban Song, the makers are now coming up with Rang Sari.

The song features Varun and Kiara and seems to be a groovy number that brings the colours of love with a new vibe. After sharing stunning stills from the song, producer Karan Johar has now shared a teaser of Rang Sari wherein Varun and Kiara are all geared up to set screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry. In the caption, Karan revealed that the song will be out on June 6. He wrote, “Keeping it hot & alive with a new vibe!! #RangiSari, song out on Monday...stay tuned! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas 24th June.”.

Check out Rang Sari teaser here:

Meanwhile talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour”. Apart from Varun and Kiara, JugJugg Jeeyo will also star Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year.

