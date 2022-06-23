JugJugg Jeeyo Special Screening: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh & others glam up the event; PICS

Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most awaited movies of Bollywood and boasts an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. The family dramedy, as the trailer suggests, revolves around an unhappy couple who wish to seek a divorce and how things pan out for them as they start to understand each other, more deeply. As seen from the promos, the film is expected to be grand and colourful with all the right ingredients of a commercial potboiler. The film was shown to the trade on the 22nd of June and the film received rave reviews, critically.

The makers of JugJugg Jeeyo organized another special screening of their film for near and dear ones in the suburbs of Mumbai. Bhushan Kumar looked very nice in his blue shirt as he made his way for the premiere of the film. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra in his floral printed shirt looked smart. Aparshakti Khurana looked dashing in his white shirt and bandana as he made his way into the auditorium. Sunny Kaushal smiled in his stylish white jacket looked radiant and smiled into the camera to acknowledge the paparazzi. Tamannah Bhatia made her presence felt for the star-studded premiere of the family drama and looked very pretty. Zaheer Iqbal looked amazing in his dark grey t-shirt. Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in her off-shoulder black dress. Jackky Bhagnani looked very charming in his red t-shirt and black jacket. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were present at the screening too. Varun looked a million bucks in his light blue shirt and jeans. Kiara Advani looked rocking in her white dress and pink trousers. Anil Kapoor looked superb in his white shirt and Vicky Kaushal in his black shirt and cap graced the paparazzi with a smile.

Have a look at the celebrities who graced JugJugg Jeeyo’s premiere:

JugJugg Jeeyo is a fresh take on marriage and relationships and will be the first major Bollywood release in theatres after Samrat Prithviraj, which was released on 3rd June 2022. The scarcity of major releases before and after JugJugg Jeeyo will help the film get an extensive release in the North of 3,000 screens with high prospective audiences.

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan, will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor after the release of JugJugg Jeeyo.

Kiara Advani, who was part of Anees Bazmee’s Super-Hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan and S. Shankar’s next directorial with Ram Charan, tentatively titled RC15, after JugJugg Jeeyo.

