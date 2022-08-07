JugJugg Jeeyo Success Bash Inside PICS: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan & others rock the Nach Punjabban pose

Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and their JugJugg Jeeyo co-stars are attending Karan Johar’s party at his residence tonight. The director-producer is hosting a success bash for the film tonight. Apart from Varun and Kiara, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, director Raj Mehta, and CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta also arrived at the party. And now, Varun, Kiara, and Neetu Kapoor, took to their social media spaces and shared inside pictures from the success bash for their fans and followers.

JugJugg Jeeyo success bash inside photos

A few moments ago, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan took to their respective Instagram handles and shared photos from KJo’s party. In one photo, Karan, Apoorva Mehta, and Raj A Mehta, are seen joining the actors of the movie, namely Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun, Kiara, Prajakta, and Maniesh as they struck the signature pose of their popular song Nach Punjabban. In yet another photo, the nine of them could be seen posing for a happy group picture.

All of them could be seen dressed in their stylish best for the night. While Kiara slayed in a light green blazer, Varun was seen twinning with her as he donned a shiny green jacket. Anil Kapoor, Maniesh, and Neetu Kapoor looked attractive in shades of black. On the other hand, Karan wore a black and white printed shirt, and Prajakta kept it casual in a baggy pink sweatshirt.

As they shared the photos, Neetu, Varun, and Kiara thanked their fans and followers for the love showered on their film.

Take a look:

For the unversed, the family drama JugJugg Jeeyo hit the cinemas on the 24th of June. The film received a positive response from fans and critics alike.

In the meanwhile, Kiara now has Govinda Naam Mera and SatyaPrem Ki Katha in the pipeline. On the other hand, Varun will be seen in Bhediya, Bawaal, and Citadel in his kitty.

