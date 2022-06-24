JugJugg Jeeyo Twitter review: Netizens hail Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani starrer, call it entertaining

The movie that everyone had been waiting for is finally out. The much-hyped multi-starrer family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo has been released and as expected fans have been jumping with joy. Well, netizens cannot stop talking about the film and social media is filled with reviews about the Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli starrer. Let us see what the twiterattis have to say about this film.

One of the fans said, “finished watching jugg jugg jeeyo! one of the best movies of 2022, seriously loved it. IT WAS SO ENTERTAINING AND THE EMOTIONAL SCENES.” Another fan wrote, “#JuggJuggJeeyo is a perfect entertainer to watch this weekend. @Varun_dvn & @advani_kiara are fabulous.. top class act @AnilKapoor makes you laugh everytime he comes on the screen @ManishPaul03 is hilarious #NeetuKapoor and @iamMostlySane played their part beautifully.” A third user wrote, “watched #JuggJuggJeeyo. I cant get enuf of #KiaraAdvani. She deserves good movie that focus on her . Hope soon she got better offers.”