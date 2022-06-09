JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan 'aesthetically' grooves to his song RangiSari in Berlin; WATCH

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2012 film Student Of The Year and since then, there is no looking back for the star. Currently, the actor is on cloud nine as his much-anticipated movie JugJugg Jeeyo is soon going to hit theaters. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. Ever since its trailer has been released, fans have been loving it. On June 06, a new song from the movie was released, titled Rangisari. This fun and peppy dance number features Varun and Kiara.

And, as Varun is in Berlin, he painted the streets of the city with the colours of 'Rangisari'. He grooved to the song and posted the eye-pleasing video on Instagram, where he enjoys a massive fan following. While sharing the reel, the Sui Dhaga actor wrote, "#rangisari in Berlin #jugjuggjeeyo." As soon as he posted the video, his fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user commented, "Wow". Another fan wrote, "Superb". To note, the song Rangisari is composed and sung by Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth.

Watch Varun Dhawan's video here

Talking about the film, earlier, a source had exclusively told Pinkvilla that JugJugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples from different generations and their respective marital issues. The source stated that the family drama will be coming with a unique point of love and a lot of humour.

JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

