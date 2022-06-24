JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan arrives with his wife Natasha Dalal at his film's screening; PICS

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor's family-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo has finally been released in the theatres today. It is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and the cast has been leaving no stones unturned to promote their film. On Thursday, the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo hosted a special screening in the city.

The screening was held at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and witnessed many celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Sunny Kaushal, Aparshakti Khurana, Mukesh Chhabra, Tamannah Bhatia, Zaheer Iqbal were spotted at JugJugg Jeeyo's event. Apart from them, Varun's wife Natasha Dalal was also snapped by the shutterbugs as she attended her husband's movie screening. Later, Varun and Natasha were also seen interacting with the paparazzi from their car as they exited the venue. In the photo, the Student Of The Year actor looked like a million bucks in his light blue shirt and jeans, while his wife wore a white shirt.

Check out Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's PICS:

Sharing details about the film, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu." The comedy-drama film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

ALSO READ: JugJugg Jeeyo Special Screening: Varun-Kiara, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, others glam up the event; PICS