JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan calls Kiara Advani 'spiritual'; Says experience of working with her was 'enriching'

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which also features Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the pivotal roles alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The duo has kickstarted the promotions in Delhi and Chandigarh with the song launch of their movie titled The Punjaabban Song. Now, during the event, the Student Of The Year actor talked about his friendship with Kiara and also shared the experience of working with her in JugJugg Jeeyo.

Varun revealed that Kiara took care of him when he tested positive for Coronavirus in 2020. "It's the kind of concern she showed and she is someone who is extremely spiritual. So, she prayed for me which was very touching. Just genuine love and care and I think we really became close friends. That's what happens when you care for another human being. It's beyond just films and we've finished this entire film together and it was great. It has been an enriching experience for sure," said the Coolie No 1 actor. JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year. It is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, Kiara and Varun have interesting films in their pipeline. Kiara will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022. Next, she will also feature in the Telugu political drama film, RC 15 with Ram Charan. Varun, on the other hand, will star in the horror-comedy film, Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon and it will release theatrically worldwide on 25 November 2022. He also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will release on April 7, 2023.

Also Read: JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani unveil teaser of The Punjaabban Song; Track to be released tomorrow