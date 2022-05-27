JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan gives special advice for a happy marriage: It’s lifelong commitment, grow together

Varun Dhawan broke a million hearts when he married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in January last year. Needless to say, the Sui Dhaaga: Made In India actor is enjoying every aspect of his married life. Interestingly, Varun has been making the headlines of late for his upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani and it deals with post marriage issues. And as Varun is busy promoting this Raj Mehta’s directorial, he recently shared a million dollar advice for a happy marriage.

During a promotional event, Varun emphasised that marriage is a lifelong commitment and that it is important that a couple grows together. “Adjustments are there. You have to make sure that you both grow together. Each person has their own goals, achievements, dreams in life but you have to make your wife’s goals as your and your dreams are hers and then grow together,” Varun was quoted saying. To note, JugJugg Jeeyo will feature Varun sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani for the first time. The movie will also star Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s special advice for a happy marriage:

As JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year, Varun also has some other interesting movies in his kitty. He will be seen trying his hands on horror comedy genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The movie is slated to hit the screens on November 25 this year. Besides, Varun is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Bawaal which will mark his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie will be releasing on April 7 next year.

