JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor don casual attires as they promote their film; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar. The comedy-drama marks Varun and Kiara’s first collaboration and will also feature Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, fans have been looking forward to the release of the film.

Now, a few hours back today, Varun, Kiara, and Anil stepped out in the city for the promotions of their upcoming family drama movie. In the photos, the JugJugg Jeeyo cast opted for casual attires as they were snapped by the shutterbugs in Juhu, Mumbai. Kiara was seen donning a checkered green and white co-ord set, and Varun sported an all-denim look white striped round-neck T-shirt inside. Anil, on the other hand, wore a blue printed shirt and matched it with brown pants. They were also seen posing for the paparazzi.

Check out Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's PICS:

JugJugg Jeeyo is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. So far, the markers have released three songs from the film including The Punjaabban Song, RangiSari and Duppata. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu." It is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

