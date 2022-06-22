JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani & Anil Kapoor enjoy Mumbai ki baarish and promote their film; PICS

Raj Mehta's directorial JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie is a family drama and comes with an interesting ensemble of cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. As fans are eagerly waiting for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, the team is also leaving no stone unturned to promote the family drama. In fact, the JugJugg Jeeyo team were seen promoting the movie in the city today and they were slaying with their respective style statements.

In the pics, Kiara, Varun and Anil were seen enjoying the Mumbai rains as they promoted the movie. Kiara wore a white coloured tank top which she had paired with grey trousers. On the other hand, Varun was exuding charm in his white t-shirt which he had paired with denims and a blue jacket. Anil Kapoor, who has been defying age every day, looked handsome in his stylish dark blue coloured outfit. The trio was seen posing together and their chemistry was on point.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor’s pics from JugJugg Jeeyo promotions:

Earlier, Varun also made heads turn as he was seen posing with YouTuber Carry Minati. In the pics, Varun was seen wearing a dark blue coloured sweatshirt which was paired with fawn-coloured trousers. On the other hand, Carry Minati wore an orange t-shirt with black pyjamas.

As of now, Varun is looking forward to the release of JugJugg Jeeyo on June 24. Besides, he is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal which will mark his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor.

