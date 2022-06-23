JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani look snazzy; Anil Kapoor stuns in kurta ahead of film's release; PICS

Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to release on June 24. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and the audience is eagerly waiting to see the family entertainer in theatres. The cast of the film is also leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming comedy-drama. Helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Now, ahead of JugJugg Jeeyo's release, Anil, Kiara and Varun were spotted in the city by the paparazzi. They were seen making heads turn with their style statements. In the photos, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is seen looking absolutely stylish as she wore a white top and paired it with pink flared pants. Varun, on the other hand, wore a long shirt and blue denim jeans. Coming to Anil, he sported a white kurta and matched it with white pants. The trio acknowledged the shutterbugs and also posed for them.

Check out the PICS:

JugJugg Jeeyo is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

