JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani & Maniesh Paul jam to Backstreet Boys in this BTS wedding video

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today as their much anticipated movie JugJugg Jeeyo has finally hit the screens. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the comedy family drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead and revolved around post-marital issues. Interestingly, Varun and Kiara had been promoting the movie extensively and their chemistry has been grabbing a lot of attention. And now, as JugJugg Jeeyo has hit the theatres, Varun has treated fans with a BTS video with Kiara.

The video happens to be from the wedding sequence from JugJugg Jeeyo and featured Varun and Kiara dressed bride and groom. The video also featured Maniesh Paul dressed in the ethnics. The trio was seen having fun on the sets and was jamming to Backstreet Boys’ popular song Everbody. In the caption, Varun expressed his excitement to hit the theatres after two years. To note, Varun’s last release Coolie No 1 was released on OTT.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s BTS video from the sets of JugJugg Jeeyo here:

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, a source told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour”. To note, Varun and Kiara will be seen sharing the screen for the second time in JugJugg Jeeyo after their 2019 release Kalank. Kiara was seen doing a cameo in the Abhishek Varman’s directorial. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal which marks his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor.

