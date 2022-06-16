JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani stun in chic fashion at ‘Nain Ta Heere’ song launch; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani looking forward to the release of their family drama JugJugg Jeeyo and they are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions. Helmed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead and it is said to revolve around post-marital issues. From the trailer to the songs, everything about JugJugg Jeeyo has been making the headlines and Varun and Kiara’s sizzling chemistry has been adding to the audience’s excitement.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani stun at song launch

Recently, the makers came with another surprise for the audience ahead of the movie release as they launched another song from JugJugg Jeeyo. Titled as Nain Te Heere, the song was launched at a grand event wherein Varun and Kiara made a stunning appearance. In the pics, the Student of The Year actor looked dapper in his stylish white-coloured shirt which was paired with purple trousers and a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Kiara made a statement in her multi-coloured outfit. The duo also gave a glimpse of their chemistry during the song launch and it has been a treat to watch them in one frame.

Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor join the promotions

On the other hand, as the JugJugg Jeeyo team is busy promoting the movie, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have also been seen making heads turn with their style statement during the promotions. Recently, they were seen joining Varun and Kiara for the promotions wherein Neetu looked gracious in her magenta suit. Anil, who has been ageing like a fine wine, was also grabbing eyeballs as he wore a dark-coloured t-shirt with denims and shirt.

Upcoming movies

To note, JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year. The movie will mark Varun and Kiara’s second collaboration after their 2019 release Kalank. For the uninitiated, Kiara did a cameo in the movie. Meanwhile, Kiara has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Shankar’s directorial RC 15 with Ram Charan and Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Varun is working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya.

