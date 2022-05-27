JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani unveil teaser of The Punjaabban Song; Track to be released tomorrow

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are on cloud nine as their much-awaited JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to hit theaters soon. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. It also features Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the lead stars will be kick-starting the promotions of their upcoming film in Chandigarh and Delhi. Varun and Kiara will be unveiling the first song of the film titled The Punjaabban Song.

Now, the cast of JugJugg Jeeyo shared the teaser of the upcoming track on their social media handle. The Punjaabban Song is also slated to be released tomorrow. Varun wrote: Vibe aisi that’ll make you move and groove! Bringing to you #ThePunjaabbanSong - coming out tomorrow!" While Kiara captioned the teaser: "#ThePunjaabbanSongdropping tomorrow." Backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed 2019 hit Good Newwz, the family comedy-drama is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

Check out JugJugg Jeeyo track 'The Punjaabban Song' teaser:

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu." The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani to begin JugJugg Jeeyo promotions; 1st song launch in Chandigarh & Delhi