JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's undeniable chemistry in 'Rangi Sari' will leave you hooked

As the entertainment industry is back in action, the big releases are making their way to the theatres. Amid this, Raj Mehta’s upcoming directorial JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie is a family drama that revolves around post-marital issues and comes with a great ensemble of the cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Interestingly, JugJugg Jeeyo marks Varun’s first collaboration with Kiara and the two are already making headlines with their sizzling chemistry.

From the trailer to the songs, everything about JugJugg Jeeyo has been grabbing the eyeballs. And now, Neetu Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, has shared some new stills from the new song Rangi Sari from the movie on Instagram, and Varun and Kiara’s chemistry is once again making headlines. In the pics, Kiara looked stunning shimmery silver-coloured crop top paired with shorts while Varun had his style game on point as he was seen in a white sheer shirt and jeans. The two made for a stunning onscreen pair who will be setting the screens on fire with their chemistry. Sharing the pics, Neetu wrote, “The most heard & loved audio on your Instagram feed, now has two of your favourite people - Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani! Bringing the colours and heat to you! #RangiSari, song out soon”.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post for Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani:

Earlier, a source had exclusively told Pinkvilla that JugJugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples from different generations and their respective marital issues. The source stated that the family drama will be coming with a unique point of love and a lot of humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to hit the screens on June 24 this year.

