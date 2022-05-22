JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan remembers his driver Manoj at trailer launch, reveals why the film is special

Varun Dhawan is on cloud 9 today as the trailer of his much-awaited film JugJugg Jeeyo was released. Ever since the first look of the film was out, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, today the entire star cast of the film was present at the trailer launch and interacted with the media. We all know that recently the actor’s driver passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Varun and his family were heartbroken and were there for his driver Manoj’s family till the end. Even at the trailer launch event, the Badlapur actor remembered his late driver.

When Varun Dhawan was asked how does it feel to be a dulha again on the silver screen, Varun replied, “Nervous! For sure.” Further the actor said that JugJugg Jeeyo will always be special for him for one reason this is the last film his driver Manoj, who was like his brother, his friend, his everything was with him throughout the shoot of this film. Varun further said that he feels his blessings are there in this film and that is why it is literally the most special film for him right now.

Varun Dhawan also said that he is so happy that literally after 2 and a half years a film of his is releasing in the theatre. It has been a special journey for him. Varun further added that they have made the film through a pandemic. “I want to credit our director for pulling it off during the pandemic. I have so much love for each and every member.”

Talking about accepting this film, Kiara Advani revealed that she always wanted to do films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and she could do that with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. “It is an absolute honour to do an out and out a family film like this.”

