JugJugg Jeeyo's director Raj Mehta REVEALS how he convinced Neetu Kapoor to be part of film

Ever since the film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced, fans are waiting for it to hit the big screens. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta. He recently, in an interview revealed how he convinced Neetu Kapoor to do the film.

In an interview with ETimes, Raj Mehta said, "Thankfully, Karan (Johar) had done half my job before I met ma’am. Karan told her that you have to come back. She was a little nervous and unsure because Rishi sir had just passed away. So, Karan told her that it was a good story and she should do it, all this happened before I went and narrated the script. Thankfully, she loved the story after the narration. She took some time to think about it, simply because she had some apprehensions about whether she wanted to work or not. A week later, she said, 'I’m on'."

Sharing details about JugJugg Jeeyo, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

