JugJugg Jeeyo's director Raj Mehta on working with Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar: They are definitely different

One of the most-anticipated films of 2022, JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to hit the theatres soon. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles and is directed by Raj Mehta. Raj had also helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Mehta had opened up on working with Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar and said they are different from each other.

In the chat, Raj Mehta said, "There’s definitely a difference between Anil sir and Akshay sir. For example, Anil sir likes to rehearse a lot. After he gets the script, he writes down all his dialogues to memorize them. Whereas Akshay sir is more spontaneous. He would come to me on the sets in the morning and ask, 'Haan bata kya kya karna hai (Tell me what needs to be done)'. So, the approach to work is different among actors."

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

