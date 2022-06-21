JugJugg Jeeyo's Kiara Advani feels marriage is a 'wonderful institution': Everyone should do it

As the release date of ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is approaching, Kiara Advani along with her co-stars, is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Speaking of which, the team of JugJugg Jeeyo was in New Delhi for the promotion of film, where Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul sat down for a quick press conference spoke about the film. While a number of subjects were discussed during the interaction, Kiara was asked about her thoughts on the institution of marriage, to which Kiara replied that “everyone should get married”.

As per News 18, talking about her understanding of marriage, Kiara said “Sabko karni chahiye (Everyone should do it). The movie is about relationships and I think everyone over here endorses that it (marriage) is the most beautiful institution. As the one who’s not married, I’m so lucky to be seeing such beautiful marriages in the team, especially Varun who recently got married.”

She further added, Varun did not believe that he would get married, even though everyone around him did. She then added, “I feel marriage is a wonderful institution. And, shaadi bhi karni chahiye, kaam bhi karna chahiye (one should get married, one should keep working). There is so much to life.”

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is a romantic dramedy which will present a unique point of view about love and will be coming with a lot of humour. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story are in completely different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had earlier told Pinkvilla.

Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the Raj Mehta directorial is set to release on June 24.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s super-hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Her upcoming projects include ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.