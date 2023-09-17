JugJugg Jeeyo’s Prajakta Koli gets engaged to Vrishank Khanal; Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor and others shower love

Actress Prajakta Koli has graced the silver screen with her presence in films such as JugJugg Jeeyo and Neeyat, and she gained popularity for her role in the romantic drama series Mismatched. Beyond acting, she's a widely recognized YouTuber known for her humorous comedy videos.

In her personal life, Prajakta has shared a long-lasting relationship with Vrishank Khanal, and the couple has often openly displayed their affection for each other on social media by sharing heartwarming pictures and videos. In a delightful turn of events, Prajakta recently announced her engagement to Vrishank, spreading joy among their fans and well-wishers. Numerous Bollywood celebrities, including her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, as well as Bhumi Pednekar and Suniel Shetty, among others, showered their heartfelt wishes and love upon the newly engaged couple.

Prajakta Koli announces engagement to Vrishank Khanal

On Sunday, September 17, actress Prajakta Koli joyously revealed her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, through an adorable Instagram post. In the delightful photograph, Vrishank affectionately wraps his arm around Prajakta, who is seen capturing the moment with a radiant smile and proudly displaying the sparkling engagement ring on her finger. Both were dressed in cozy attire, sporting sunglasses, and their beaming smiles added to the picture's charm. Prajakta shared the news with a playful caption, stating, “@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend (ring and heart emoji).” Have a look:

Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and others wish Prajakta Koli on her engagement to Vrishank Khanal

Prajakta Koli's Instagram post announcing her engagement to Vrishank Khanal received an outpouring of love and well-wishes from several Bollywood celebrities, including her JugJugg Jeeyo co-stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. Varun expressed his congratulations with a string of red heart emojis, while Anil Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations!!! Always JugJuggJeeyo."

Maniesh Paul also joined in the celebration, saying, "Congraaaats guys!!! All the best @vrishankkhanal," and added a playful remark, "@mostlysane now return his passport to him."

Bhumi Pednekar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rannvijay Singha, Armaan Malik, Sharvari Wagh, Sophie Choudry, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mithila Palkar, Suniel Shetty, and many others showered their love and congratulations in the comments, making it a heartwarming moment for the newly engaged couple.

