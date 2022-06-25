JugJugg Jeeyo's Prajakta Koli nails her co-star Varun Dhawan's 'accent'; Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan REACT

JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles. It also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. The family drama by Dharma Productions got released on June 24 and marks the Bollywood debut of famous YouTuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, she shared a funny video featuring her co-star Varun Dhawan.

In the video, Prajakta can be seen nailing Varun's 'sexy accent'. While sharing the video in the reels section of Instagram, she wrote, "Late to the trend but whatevs ya...Hi @varundvn". As soon as she posted the reel, it went viral and some A-listers from the industry showered love on it. Anil Kapoor reacted and dropped emoticons. Hrithik Roshan commented, "Haha nice". Raj Mehta, Maniesh Paul, and others too commented.

Watch Prajakta and Varun's video here

Check comments here:

Talking about the film JugJugg Jeeyo, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

The flick is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo leaked online hours after its theatrical release: Report