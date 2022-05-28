JugJugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban Song: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil & Neetu Kapoor kill it in wedding anthem

JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. It also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. Now, the makers of the film have finally unveiled the first-ever track of the film titled 'The Punjaabban Song.' It is sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy. The lyrics were penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq.

'The Punjaabban Song' is set during a wedding and appears to be a dance number. Sharing the video, the makers wrote: "The celebrations just got BIGGER, GRANDER & LOUDER! #ThePunjaabbanSong is OUT NOW for you to get grooving with the JugJugg Jeeyo family!"

Check out JugJugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban Song :

On Friday, Varun and his co-star Kiara kickstarted the promotions of the film in Chandigarh and Delhi for the launch of the song. Yesterday, the makers also shared the teaser video of the song, the official social media handle of Dharma Productions wrote: "SAARI DUNIYA MEIN JI HIT HAI PUNJABI SACH! The first song of JugJugg Jeeyo – #ThePunjaabbanSong is out tomorrow. Stay tuned and get ready to groove like never before with your entire family!”

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

Also Read: JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani unveil teaser of The Punjaabban Song; Track to be released tomorrow