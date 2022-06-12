JugJuggJeeyo’s Dupatta Out: Dance along with the boys Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor & Maniesh Paul in this song

Ever since the JugJugg Jeeyo trailer was released, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the film. Be it the star cast or the songs, everything has been creating a lot of hype. Two songs have been released and social media is already going gaga over it and cannot stop making reels on those songs. Well, get ready to groove on the third song Dupatta and have some fun with the boys, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, who seem to be having some fun without their ladyloves in the club.

The song begins with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul making a dapper entry into the club. The song is sung by Diesby and Shreya Sharma and we bet fans are going to love it. This one is a perfect party song and Varun’s brilliant dancing will force you to get on the dance floor. Well, Kiara Advani also features in the song in the later half. She looks sizzling hot in a pink coloured mini dress and her dance moves are to die for. Fans will get to experience Varun and Kiara’s electrifying chemistry yet again in this song.

Check out the song from JugJugg Jeeyo:

Meanwhile, as JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the lead cast will be kickstarting the promotions with a bang from this weekend. For the uninitiated, Varun is in Paris at the moment wherein he has been shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. And now Pinkvilla has learnt that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor will be returning to Mumbai on June 12 and will begin the promotions for JugJugg Jeeyo on the same day. In fact, Anil Kapoor, who hasn’t been in the country as of now, will also be joining the team for promotions of this Raj Mehta’s directorial. Pinkvilla also learnt that the team is planning to the promotions for JugJugg Jeeyo a notch higher wherein the team will be going for city tours, making appearances on reality shows, doing crowd activities, interviews etc.

