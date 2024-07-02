Juhi Chawla admits not wanting to attend KKR meetings at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; reveals she didn't like team's 1st uniform

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are not just good friends but also co-owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. These two share a warm bond and are always there for their team. Well, at a recent event held by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the actress revealed the fact that she stopped attending meetings that were held in Mannat and the reason is hilarious.

Juhi Chawla on KKR’s meeting held at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat at night

Juhi Chawla recalled that Lalit Modi approached her and Shah Rukh Khan to buy a team as he wanted glamorous people as team owners in the IPL. She admitted that they did not know anything about running a cricket franchise hence she remembers going to Swades actor’s house for meetings. It was at Mannat where they decided everything from the team’s jingle to their uniforms.

Talking about the uniform, Juhi revealed that she did not like the first uniform of KKR. “He made it black and gold and I was not happy with it. I thought ‘what is this black and gold?’ Because black is considered inauspicious,” she added.

She further added that all the meetings were held at Mannat in the night. Since the actor was so busy their meetings would be scheduled for 10 PM. They would start by 11 PM and everyone would talk for a while. So by the time the actual meeting would start it would be 12–12:30 AM and Juhi admitted that she would be dozing off. “After 2-3 meetings, I stopped attending. I said you guys do this, I am not coming,” Juhi was quoted saying.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. He is all geared to share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in King. The actor is said to be essaying the role of a Don in this film and Suhana will play his disciple. It would be interesting to see this father-daughter duo in a film for the first time.

