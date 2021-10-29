Juhi Chawla after signing surety bond for Aryan Khan’s bail: Happy that it’s all over

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail yesterday by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. After being lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail for over three weeks, Aryan Khan is likely to walk out of jail tomorrow. Today, the Bombay High Court released the bail conditions for Aryan Khan, and actress Juhi Chawla arrived at Mumbai Sessions Court to sign the surety bond of Rs. 1 lakh for her colleague, Shah Rukh’s son. And now, speaking to the media, the Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actress said that she’s ‘happy that it’s all over’.

According to a tweet by ANI on its official Twitter handle, Juhi Chawla has said that it’s a big relief for everybody, now that everything’s over. She said, “I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody.” Earlier today, Juhi arrived at Mumbai Sessions Court and signed a surety bond of Rs. 1 lakh for Aryan Khan. Senior Advocate Satish Maneshinde stated to the court," She(Juhi Chawla) is the surety. Her name is on the passport. Aadhar card is there. She(Juhi) knows him since birth. Since the father and she are professionally associated."

Take a look at ANI’s tweet:

Mumbai | I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody: Juhi Chawla outside Sessions Court pic.twitter.com/aqg3myTPak — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have shared screen space in several films like Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Darr, Duplicate, Bhoothnath, and more. Moreover, they are professionally associated with their cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, after Aryan Khan’s bail conditions were released today, formalities took a long time to be wrapped up due to which, the star kid, along with co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha could not be released this evening. According to jail officials, if all the bail papers were submitted by 5.35 pm then release could have happened by 7 pm. Aryan Khan is most likely to walk out of jail tomorrow, Saturday.

