Juhi Chawla breaks silence in the 5G Case; Posts video & wants fans to decide if it was a publicity stunt

A few months back, Juhi Chawla had filed a lawsuit related to the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. The Supreme Court dismissed her lawsuit and instead, the actress was accused of publicity stunt. But, Juhi took to her Instagram account and has finally broken silence on these accusations. However, the actress stressed the fact that she isn't against technological advancement but would like the authorities to certify it safe, for one and all, and publish their studies in the public domain, so all could see and be assured.

After a month-long silence, Juhi has put out a video documenting her tryst with the concerned official authorities over the course of the last 10 years. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a video where she spoke about the bad press and publicity and also the heart-warming messages from unknown people telling her that they were genuinely and completely in support. The actress revealed that one such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra that brought tears to her eyes. They wanted to help Juhi pay the hefty penalty she had been fined with.

Signing off, Juhi Chawla said, "All this while I remained silent because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I'd like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings in my 11-year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the glaring ignorance of certain authorities in this regard. I hope you can make some time to watch this video.” Sharing the video, she wrote, "It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt."

Take a look:

