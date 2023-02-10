Juhi Chawla decks up in traditional purple sharara in FIRST PICS from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s mehendi

Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally got married on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding festivities commenced on February 5, and included haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Their wedding was attended by their families and close friends, and a few celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, and others were also invited to Sid and Kiara’s wedding. The couple shared the first pictures from their wedding on Instagram after the ceremony. Fans have been eagerly waiting for pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. While Sidharth and Kiara haven’t shared the pictures yet, Juhi Chawla just shared her traditional look from the couple’s mehendi ceremony. Juhi Chawla rocks a purple sharara at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s mehendi ceremony

Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram account to post two pictures of her traditional look from Sidharth and Kiara’s mehendi. She wore a beautiful purple sharara set from Gopi Vaid and is seen posing in the halls of Suryagarh Palace. The kurta and sharara are paired with an embroidered net dupatta, and Juhi Chawla looks beautiful in the ethnic ensemble. She accessorized with a choker-style necklace, earrings, and a ring. Her hair was styled in curls, and sharing the pictures, Juhi Chawla wrote, “Love traditional? Welcome to the team!->Mehndi Ceremony.”

Juhi Chawla’s pictures from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding Juhi Chawla recently also shared a few pictures of her look from Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. The pictures showed her posing in a corridor with beautiful arches at the Suryagarh Palace, and she looked beautiful in a maroon embroidered sharara set, designed by Shyamal & Bhumika. She paired it with a pink dupatta, a statement choker and a matching maang tikka. “Flaunting my Indian-ness…," wrote Juhi Chawla, while sharing the pictures.

For the unversed, Juhi Chawla is Kiara’s father Jagdeep Advani’s childhood friend. Kiara had once revealed on Social Media Star With Janice, “My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met... except for Juhi aunty, who is my father's childhood friend."

