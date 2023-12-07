Juhi Chawla drops PICS with Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan; showers love as latter makes debut with The Archies
With Suhana Khan marking her debut in The Archies today, Juhi Chawla shared pictures featuring herself with the actress and Shah Rukh Khan. Juhi also extended her wishes for great success to Suhana.
The highly awaited The Archies made its debut today, marking the entry of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, into the film industry. The film, along with its star-studded cast, garnered substantial support from celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more, who took to penning heartfelt notes of appreciation for the project. Adding a touch of nostalgia, Juhi Chawla Mehta, a close friend of Shah Rukh, extended her wishes to Suhana on the release day by sharing endearing throwback pictures.
Juhi Chawla wishes Suhana Khan ‘great success’ on The Archies release day
On Thursday, December 7, Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram to share a delightful array of photos featuring Suhana Khan. One picture captured the recent special screening of The Archies, where Suhana radiated elegance in a stunning red gown, while Juhi donned a chic blue dress.
The gallery also included endearing childhood photos of Suhana, captured during a visit to a theme park with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, and Juhi.
In a heartfelt caption, Juhi extended her warm wishes to Suhana on this significant day: “Dear dear @suhanakhan2 …On this momentous day , as you make your debut in the filmworld , wish you great great success my dear . Archies is an absolute delight and you are lovely in it …!!! God Bless you …” (sic)
Have a look!
More about The Archies screening
The recent special screening of the teen comedy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, turned into a star-studded affair in Mumbai. The lead cast of the movie, along with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, stole the limelight with their impeccable style.
A constellation of Bollywood stars graced the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and many more.
The Archies can now be watched on Netflix.
