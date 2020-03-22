Juhi Chawla feels 'shutdown not so bad' over Coronavirus outbreak as she shares video of a Dolphins in Mumbai

Juhi Chawla shared a video on social media of Dolphins swimming in Mumbai and well, it sure seems to have received a mixed response from Twitterverse.

The Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone stuck at home and while many are trying to find positivity in what seems to have come upon us, others are finding this time to be difficult because of various reasons. There is always a silver lining to whatever happens and celebrities too, have been trying to stay optimistic amidst whatever is happening due to the Coronavirus outbreak. And so, Juhi Chawla seems to have drawn attention with her latest tweet.

Juhi took to Twitter as she shared a video where we can see Dolphins swimming on the shores in Mumbai. The actress also went on to add a little something as she found some positivity in tough times and wrote, "The air in Mumbai is so nice, light and fresh ..!!! I can't believe it ... and it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore near Breach Candy club ..!!! This shutdown of cities is not so bad after all #CoronavirusPandemic." However, turns out, not everyone thinks the same as her.

Juhi's tweet about the entire scenario saw some people have a drastically opposing view as they wondered how do people who don't have enough supplies or the means to get them will keep up during this period. At the same time, some simply appreciated the video and enjoyed how nature is benefitting from humans not stepping out.

The air in Mumbai is so nice, light and fresh ..!!! I can't believe it ... and it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore near Breach Candy club ..!!! This shutdown of cities is not so bad after all #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/t94vhFyPRy — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 21, 2020

