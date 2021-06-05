  1. Home
Juhi Chawla fined heavily by Delhi High Court in 5G suit; Netizens have a field day with memes

Recently, Juhi Chawla filed a case against the up and coming 5G technology in India. The actress reasoned that the 5G network will emit radiation which will cause harm to humans and animals.
Mumbai
Actress Juhi Chawla stood against the establishment of 5G technology and filed a case to prevent the setup in India. The actress cited the reason that radiation from the 5G technology is deadly for humans, animals, and flora fauna. However, Juhi Chawla’s claim was rebuked by the Delhi High Court (HC) as a ‘publicity stunt’ and stated that the complaint filed was ‘defective and non-maintainable. After explaining why the court can’t ban 5G technology, the HC imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Juhi Chawla. 

Justice J R Midha was the one who passed the order that 5G technology is safe for humans, animals and all the flora and fauna. While talking to IANS Juhi Chawla said, “We wish to clarify here and once again very clearly state, we are NOT against 5G technology. However, we seek from the Government and the governing authorities, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals, and every type of living organism, to flora, and fauna.”Just as this news spread out on social media, the netizens posted hilarious memes.

Take a look at the memes- 

Juhi Chawla had shared the link of her 5G plea hearing on social media and urged people to join the hearing. When the hearing started, a person who has not yet been identified started singing songs from Juhi Chawla’s films causing a major disruption to the judges. Justice J R Midha asked the police and IT department to identify the person and take necessary actions.

Also Read- Juhi Chawla clarifies the misconception about her High Court lawsuit

Credits :News 18

