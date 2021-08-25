Juhi Chawla on her daughter & Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan taking over IPL duties: They are not being pushed

It is always a proud moment for parents when their children take over their duties. Well, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan are definitely proud parents to Jahnavi and , who are on the verge of taking over the IPL duties of their star parents. In an interview with Indian Express, the actress recently opened up about their kids showing keen interest in the sport and willingly learning everything.

Earlier this year, when Jahnavi and Aryan Khan took their parents place at the IPL auction, fans could not help but compare their mannerism of doing things to that of Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. These star kids looked an exact replica of their parents. Back then, Juhi had also shared a photo of the star kids and had expressed how happy she was. Now, the actress has opened up on her reaction when she saw the kids filling in for her and SRK.

Juhi said, "Many little things come to mind. One was, how amazing is nature! In a glimpse, Aryan looked like a young Shah Rukh, and Jahnavi resembled me so much! I was so glad the children are taking a keen interest in the team. They are not being pushed to do this, they are doing it because they truly wish to. They both keenly follow the sport. Jahnavi wakes up at odd hours of the night to watch cricket matches in different parts of the world."

