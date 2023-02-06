Juhi Chawla jets off to Jaisalmer for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding; Shares PIC from flight

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will finally tie the knot tomorrow! Their grand 3-day wedding festivities have already begun, and Pinkvilla exclusively shared inside details from the sangeet ceremony that took place last night. Sidharth and Kiara’s haldi, mehendi functions will take place today. Yesterday, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and other celebs were spotted arriving in Jaisalmer for #SidKiara’s wedding. Today, Juhi Chawla shared a picture as she jetted off to Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding! Juhi Chawla heads to Jaisalmer for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding

Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter account to share a glimpse of herself from the flight. While the picture doesn’t reveal her face clearly, the actress is seen sitting with her cap on. Sharing the picture, Juhi wrote #SidKiara. For the unversed, Juhi Chawla is Kiara’s father’s childhood friend. On Social Media Star With Janice, Kiara once revealed, “My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met… except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father’s childhood friend.” Kiara said that she never felt Juhi Chawla was a huge film star, and that they would meet at birthday parties. “We would meet at birthday parties. I would be dancing and choreographing dances with her kids,” she said.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively shared inside details from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet ceremony. The sangeet began at 11 pm last night and went on till about 4 am in the morning. “In terms of performances, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s families gave two separate performances on the actors’ popular chartbusters, and the couple even joined them on stage,” shared a source. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met for the first time in 2018. On Koffee With Karan 7, Kiara shared, “We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories, which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night.” While Sidharth and Kiara have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they made it Instagram official in January 2023, on Sidharth’s 38th birthday. Kiara shared a picture that showed them gazing into each other’s eyes, and in her caption, she wrote, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy.”

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Here’s a complete timeline of the Shershaah couple’s relationship