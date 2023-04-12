Juhi Chawla opens up on signing Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan’s release: We didn’t know it was coming

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are two of the most loved actors of their times. Fans have loved to see them on-screen in films but their bond goes beyond the screens and it was proved when SRK and his family were in crisis. When Aryan Khan was arrested in the drug case, it was the Duplicate actress who had come ahead to sign a Rs 1 lakh bond for his release. Now, in a recent chat with News 18, the actress opened up about this incident and revealed that she believed that it was the right thing to do then.

Juhi Chawla on signing Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan’s release

It was a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and his family when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case. At that time it was Juhi Chawla who signed a Rs 1 lakh bond for his release. While talking to News 18 about this Juhi said, “We didn’t know it was coming. But when all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do – to be there for him.” Further talking about SRK, Juhi said that she rarely gets to see him these days but her husband Jay Mehta is always in touch with him. The actress said, “One will not believe but I rarely get to see him. Jay is more in touch with him than I am. But yes, we do keep in touch.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After Pathaan, SRK is all set to be seen in Atlee's Jawan. He is currently busy shooting for the film in the city. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released during Christmas 2023. Fans are excited to see him in both films as they will mark SRK's first collaborations with Atlee and Hirani.

