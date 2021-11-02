Juhi Chawla pledges to plant 500 trees to mark Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday

As the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, clocked another year today, close friend Juhi Chawla pledged to plant 500 trees to mark the superstar’s 56th birthday. Juhi shared some precious throwback moments with Shah Rukh on social media handle and extended birthday greetings. The actress wrote, “Haappppyyy Birrthhdaayyy ShahRukh …500 trees pledged in your name ..!! with love from alllll our family ..!!!” Juhi and Shah Rukh friendship is not unknown. The two stars share a strong bond. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have shared screen space in several films like Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Darr, Duplicate, Bhoothnath, and more. Moreover, they are professionally associated with their cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Recently, Juhi Chawla signed the surety bond of Rs. 1 lakh for Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan during his arrest in the alleged cruise drug case. According to a news agency, Juhi had said that it was a big relief for everybody, as everything was over. Coming back to SRK’s birthday, like every year, this year too fans gathered in large numbers outside his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra, to get a glimpse of the superstar.

Take a look:

Since yesterday, gifts and bouquets from friends and well-wishers have made their way inside Mannat. Wishes for SRK continue to pour in. Several celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal and others took to their social media handles and extended birthday greetings to the actor. Shah Rukh's birthday this year comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. SRK’s son, Aryan Khan's birthday falls on November 13.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday: Stay blessed